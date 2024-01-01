Energy Efficient Windows & Doors
When it comes to selecting windows and doors, energy efficiency is one of the prime factors. Quality glass and manufacturing, as well as an excellent reputation, makes Pella Windows & Doors a strong choice for affordable, energy efficient replacement windows and doors. Pella offers products that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR requirements. For the fifth consecutive year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Energy (DOE) announced Pella Corporation has earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for their commitment to manufacturing energy-efficient products and educating consumers about them. Pella was also honored with the Sustained Excellence award, in recognition of their commitment to successfully managing energy use and promoting ENERGY STAR products and practices within the organization.
Creating Energy Efficient Windows & Doors
For weather proofing your home, Pella creates advanced energy efficient windows and doors. Pella windows and doors are tested for air infiltration in state-of-the-art facilities to make sure they seal properly and meet or exceed industry performance standards. By purchasing from Pella Windows & Doors, you will have windows and doors that help to make climate control easier and your environment more comfortable when dealing with fluctuations in temperature.
Pella utilizes the latest in materials like insulating glass with argon. This extra insulation helps keep the surface of the glass from getting too hot or cold, keeping your environment more comfortable. Pella also uses multiple layers of glass coating which help with the temperature as well as protecting your furniture and window treatments from fading.
Pella Windows also employs an expertly trained and certified installation team. This team utilizes a tested installation method to be certain your windows are performing at their best.
What makes Pella's windows and doors energy efficient?
Pella’s energy-saving technology can make a major difference in your comfort and energy use because we:
- use multiple panes of glass
- apply Low-emissivity (Low-E) glass coatings which reflect heat energy
- insert Argon between the panes of glass to provide extra insulation from the heat and cold.
- have a variety of features and options with snap in shades and blinds that serve as an extra insulation layer.
Energy Efficiency Window Glass Options
Choosing the right glass is an important decision. No matter which area of the country you are in, Pella offers options just right for your climate.
Pella's InsulShield® glass collection offers our most innovative and energy-saving choices, designed for specific climate types.
Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon
- Two panes of glass with Advanced Low-E protection and insulating argon4 between the panes. Blocks 84% of the sun's ultraviolet rays.
- Three panes of glass also available on select product lines for increased energy efficiency. Blocks 86% of the sun's ultraviolet rays.
- Advanced Low-E double-pane glass available on for Pella windows and patio doors.
AdvancedComfort Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon
- Two panes of glass with AdvancedComfort Low-E protection and insulating argon4 between the panes. Blocks 85% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
- Three panes of glass also available on select product lines for increased energy efficiency. Blocks 87% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
SunDefense Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon
- Two panes of glass with SunDefense Low-E protection and insulating argon between the panes. Blocks 94% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
- Three panes of glass also available on select product lines for increased energy efficiency. Blocks 95% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
NaturalSun Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon
- Two panes of glass with NaturalSun Low-E protection and insulating argon between the panes. Blocks 69% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
- Three panes of glass also available on select product lines for increased energy efficiency. Blocks 73% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.