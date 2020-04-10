All-New Pella Windows & Doors Revitalize Homespun Farm Cabin

We worked with Creative Building Concepts to provide wood windows and doors for Homespun Farm's cabin in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. To even be operable, the cabin was first in dire need of a renovation.

Creative Building Concepts did an amazing job designing a space that was true to the history of the cabin but offered modern amenities that homeowners love.

We provided Pella® Lifestyle Series wood double-hung windows, fiberglass entry doors and a Pella® Architect Series outswing door to complete the beautiful renovation.