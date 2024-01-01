Pella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
Gunton Corporation was founded in 1932 by I.H. “Pat” Gunton. In 1943, I.H. Gunton Company
became a distributor for Rolscreen Company, as Pella Corporation was called at that time. Three years later, Pat Gunton’s two sons, Bob and Bill, joined the company and helped to build their father’s business into a flourishing customer focused window distributor. In 1952 a 4,000 square foot building was built in Cleveland, OH, housing small offices and a dedicated display room for Pella products.
The Gunton’s first branch sales office was opened in the late 1950’s on Cleveland’s west side. In 1965, a location was established in Paoli, PA, the first in the Philadelphia Region, to distribute Pella products. In 1978, a new business under the Gunton name was established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania solely to distribute Pella products. In 2015, the Philadelphia division of Gunton Corporation moved to its present-day building in Pottstown, PA.
At Gunton, we believe that every customer should be treated as a member of the family.
Harrisburg Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Harrisburg French Patio Doors
Harrisburg French Patio Doors
- Harrisburg Awning Windows
Harrisburg Awning Windows
- Harrisburg Bay Windows
Harrisburg Bay Windows
- Harrisburg Sliding Glass Doors
Harrisburg Sliding Glass Doors
- Harrisburg Front Doors
Harrisburg Front Doors
Popular Window & Door Styles
- Fiberglass Entry Replacement Doors
Fiberglass Entry Replacement Doors
- Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
- Steel Entry Replacement Doors
Steel Entry Replacement Doors
- Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Nearby Showrooms
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Whitehall
2221 Macarthur RoadWhitehall, PA 18052
Call Now:(610) 433-6028
Service:(877) 260-9322
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Harrisburg
3950 TecPort DriveHarrisburg, PA 17111
Call Now:(717) 545-0855
Service:(877) 260-9322