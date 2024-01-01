Gunton Corporation was founded in 1932 by I.H. “Pat” Gunton. In 1943, I.H. Gunton Company

became a distributor for Rolscreen Company, as Pella Corporation was called at that time. Three years later, Pat Gunton’s two sons, Bob and Bill, joined the company and helped to build their father’s business into a flourishing customer focused window distributor. In 1952 a 4,000 square foot building was built in Cleveland, OH, housing small offices and a dedicated display room for Pella products.

The Gunton’s first branch sales office was opened in the late 1950’s on Cleveland’s west side. In 1965, a location was established in Paoli, PA, the first in the Philadelphia Region, to distribute Pella products. In 1978, a new business under the Gunton name was established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania solely to distribute Pella products. In 2015, the Philadelphia division of Gunton Corporation moved to its present-day building in Pottstown, PA.

At Gunton, we believe that every customer should be treated as a member of the family.