Architect Series Sliding Glass Door Beautifies Glen Rock Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on December 2, 2020

Exterior view of white wood sliding patio door with black handle.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Glen Rock, IA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Door

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a new wood patio door for their patio.

We worked with Scott Oberlander, who installed this beautiful door.

The Architect Series wood patio door is the perfect fit, both inside and out. On the inside, the door stain matches the interior trim , and the outside, a nice white finish matches the exterior trim and complements the siding nicely.

