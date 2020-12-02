Architect Series Sliding Glass Door Beautifies Glen Rock Patio
on December 2, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Glen Rock, IA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Door
Products Used:
This Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a new wood patio door for their patio.
We worked with Scott Oberlander, who installed this beautiful door.
The Architect Series wood patio door is the perfect fit, both inside and out. On the inside, the door stain matches the interior trim , and the outside, a nice white finish matches the exterior trim and complements the siding nicely.
