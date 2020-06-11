<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Traditional Wood Windows Installed in Home Rebuild

on June 11, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

After a tragic fire, a few days before Christmas more than two years ago, one of our trade partners was ready to start rebuilding their home.

We wanted wood windows to create a cohesive aesthetic with the rich wood of the home but also wanted to make sure the home was had a more modern look.

We were able to achieve the modern look we wanted with our Architect Series wood casement windows with black aluminum cladding. The black cladding's stark contrast to the warm wood of the outside of the home created a beautiful, warm and modern look. The new home is coming together beautifully!

