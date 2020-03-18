Architect Series Windows & Patio Door Enhance Wyomissing Home

We worked with Simeral Construction to provide them with the perfect windows and patio doors for this traditional Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, home.

They needed windows and patio doors that would match the color combination of the outside of the home. We were able to match the beautiful and unique color with our putty-colored aluminum exterior cladding.

We installed Architect Series wood windows with aluminum cladding to give the homeowner and Simeral Construction exactly what they needed. The result is a more traditional style of wood windows that stays true to the style of the home and a beautiful and durable exterior that matches their unique home perfectly. We also installed a wood bifold patio door, which was a great addition to the patio area. The accessible patio will be great for summer!