Architect Series Wood Entry Door Updates Mt. Gretna Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on July 16, 2019

Before

New 3/4 light wood entry door with matte black hardware

After

Interior view of new 3/4 light wood entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mt. Gretna, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

Our Mt. Gretna, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a real wood door with true divided light to match the aesthetic of their home.

We installed a wood 3/4 light entry door with glass and a grille. 

The real wood door now perfectly matches the home's cabin aesthetic.

The project was completed by Pella partner Charelian Remodels & Renovation.

