Architect Series Wood Entry Door Updates Mt. Gretna Home
on July 16, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mt. Gretna, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
Our Mt. Gretna, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a real wood door with true divided light to match the aesthetic of their home.
We installed a wood 3/4 light entry door with glass and a grille.
The real wood door now perfectly matches the home's cabin aesthetic.
The project was completed by Pella partner Charelian Remodels & Renovation.
