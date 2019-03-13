<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Box Bay Window Completes Kitchen Remodel

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on March 13, 2019

inside image of york home with a new bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    York, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Bay Windows

The homeowners of this York, PA home wanted to update an outdated traditional bay window in their kitchen. They had just installed new counter tops and wanted a box bay window in order to be able to run the counter tops flush up against the windows. The new box bay window has completed the vision the homeowners had for their kitchen remodel and provided more natural light into the home. 

