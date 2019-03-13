Custom Box Bay Window Completes Kitchen Remodel
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg
on March 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
York, PA
Area of Structure Involved
Kitchen
Products Used:
The homeowners of this York, PA home wanted to update an outdated traditional bay window in their kitchen. They had just installed new counter tops and wanted a box bay window in order to be able to run the counter tops flush up against the windows. The new box bay window has completed the vision the homeowners had for their kitchen remodel and provided more natural light into the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.