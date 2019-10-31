Lifestyle Series Wood Windows Beautify Custom Log Home

We worked with Weiler's Custom Log Homes for this project. They had very high hopes and expectations for this home, as it's a custom log home that the builder wanted to make sure had the perfect view and aesthetic.

The builder wanted windows that would match the beautiful wood inside of the log home.

We installed all wood windows from the Lifestyle Series in order to get the look the builder wanted. The wood casement and double-hung windows, paired with our Lifestyle Series sliding patio doors created the perfect view from inside of the home as well as letting tons of light in to shine on to the beautiful wood.