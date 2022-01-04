New Sunroom Addition Captures Beauty of Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Harrisburg, PA
Age of Structure:
New Addition
Area of Structure Involved
Sunroom
Products Used:
Picture Windows, Sliding Windows, Vinyl Windows
This Harrisburg, Pennsylvania homeowner decided to add a beautiful new sunroom to their home. Their goal was to bring in lots of natural light with affordable windows, without compromising style and quality.
To do so, they chose white vinyl slider and direct set picture windows. These windows go perfectly with this new sunroom and the natural light enhances its beauty.
