New Sunroom Addition Captures Beauty of Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on January 4, 2022

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Harrisburg, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Addition

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Sunroom

  • Products Used:

    Picture Windows, Sliding Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Harrisburg, Pennsylvania homeowner decided to add a beautiful new sunroom to their home. Their goal was to bring in lots of natural light with affordable windows, without compromising style and quality.

To do so, they chose white vinyl slider and direct set picture windows. These windows go perfectly with this new sunroom and the natural light enhances its beauty.

