New White Wood Casement Windows Brighten Kitchen and Dining Room

Our Lifestyle Series wood windows added the finishing touches to this kitchen addition in Etters, PA.

The open floor plan kitchen and dining room feature triple pane casement windows with grilles and blinds between the glass. The triple-pane glass in the wood windows helps make the space more energy efficient, which can keep this home comfortable year-round while also lowering utility bills. The blinds between the glass are also a convenient way to put the homeowner in charge of the light they let in their home and their privacy — plus, they help save time on cleaning.

The casement style itself is great for providing ventilation and lots of natural light in the kitchen area. The white finish on the wood windows also helps brighten the home's interior.