Pella Partners with Matincheck Associates For Future Man-Cave

The homeowner had quite a unique situation. They were working with Matincheck Associates to renovate a small building in a way to make it livable for the next few months. Their plan was to live in the small building until their new home, which they're currently in the process of building, was ready to be lived in. Once the home is done, this building will become a 'man-cave' space for one of the homeowners. While not a forever home, the homeowners wanted the space to feel homey so as to enjoy the next few months of their temporary home rather than feeling dreadful and anxious about the construction of their new home. In order to do this we wanted to let in more light. We installed a full-light french patio door to not only brighten the building but also to add an extra entry as well. To match the new siding, we installed black Lifestyle windows, creating a beautiful and modern look. The final touch was the beautiful 'front entry door'. The black color matched the windows and french patio door and the details on the paneling really add a touch of home. Matincheck Associates did a wonderful job creating a home for these homeowners for the next few months.