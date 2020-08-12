Pella Works with Horizon Homes For Special Project in Gettysburg
on August 12, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Gettysburg, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building/Home
Products Used:
We worked with Horizon Homes for a complete renovation of this Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, building. Horizon Homes did a great job bringing this old building back to life.
We provided our Pella 250 series vinyl windows for a practical and energy efficient option. The project turned out better than simply practical and efficient — the building is a beautiful addition to the home.
