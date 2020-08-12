<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Works with Horizon Homes For Special Project in Gettysburg

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on August 12, 2020

Before

shed before guest home renovation

After

shed back side with door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Gettysburg, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building/Home

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows

We worked with Horizon Homes for a complete renovation of this Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, building. Horizon Homes did a great job bringing this old building back to life.

We provided our Pella 250 series vinyl windows for a practical and energy efficient option. The project turned out better than simply practical and efficient — the building is a beautiful addition to the home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

