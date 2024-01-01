<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Harrisburg Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Doors Complement Any Style

Made of two or more glass panels that glide open along a track, sliding glass doors can save valuable space while providing a room with more natural light. The perks of a sliding door can be particularly helpful in narrow spaces or homes with limited windows like the row houses in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Lancaster or townhomes in the Shipoke neighborhood of Harrisburg.

Whether you’re building a new home in Mount Joy or restoring a charming Victorian home in Allison Hill, with the variety of sizes, colors, and hardware options available, there’s a sliding glass door to suit your style.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding deck doors, gliding door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Sizes

Pella sliding glass doors are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes at 1/8-inch increments. And with both two- and three-panel configurations available, you can choose which panels remain fixed and which should be operable. Whether you are in need of a narrow sliding door for your townhome or a wider expanse for new construction, there’s a size to meet your needs.

Sliding Screen Doors*

Many homeowners love the indoor-outdoor connection afforded by sliding glass doors. Make the most of that connection with a sliding screen door1. Because sliding doors glide open along a track, you can enjoy the breezy benefits of your screen door and leave your sliding door open without it getting in the way of traffic flow.

Sliding Door Blinds

Window treatments can add a layer of privacy and security in addition to helping temper intense sunshine. Positioned between two panes of glass, Pella’s between-the-glass blinds are free from dust and allergens and won’t get tangled up as people use your sliding glass door.

Black Sliding Door

No longer reserved for just contemporary homes, black window and door frames are increasing in popularity among homeowners of all styles. A black sliding glass door can be one way to freshen up a traditional home. Whether made from vinyl, fiberglass, or wood, a black finish is available on all Pella sliding doors, so you can achieve that chic look with any of our sliding door lines.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Harrisburg Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Patio doors with panes of glass with Low-E help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Fiberglass Patio Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass patio doors.

