Wood Double Front Door with Frosted Glass and Stained Interior Beautifies Mechanicsburg Home

There's no better way to make a statement on your home than with your front door. We worked with C Barton Services in Mechanicsburg, PA to install this new wood double door.

This newly installed wood front door features frosted glass, prairie SDL grilles, a putty exterior, Provincial stain interior, and satin nickel hardware. The interior and exterior of this door are gorgeous. The interior wood stain shows off the craftsmanship and beauty of our wood products while the exterior contrasts nicely with the white trim, black shutters and brick exterior. The frosted glass adds a layer of privacy to the door while still letting natural light into the home. The prairie-style grilles were also an excellent choice as they accentuate the style of the home's existing windows and add a unique look to the door itself. The door handles and satin nickel hardware add to the effect.

This double door creates a grand, elegant entrance that matches the traditional feel of the home. Overall, the wood double door adds functionality and curb appeal to the home.