<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows Bring Contemporary Look to Newtown Farmhouse

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on February 20, 2019

kitchen view in newtown home with new fiberglass windows

Project Scope

The homeowner of this new construction home in Newtown, CT wanted windows that matched the contemporary look of this beautiful modern farmhouse. We installed black fiberglass double-hung and casement windows for this project. The new windows provide a contemporary look to this farmhouse and the homeowners absolutely love them!

another kitchen view of newtown home with new fiberglass windows
patio view of newtown home with new fiberglass windows
patio view of newtown home with new fiberglass windows
bathroom view of newtown home with new fiberglass windows

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now