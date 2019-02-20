Black Windows Bring Contemporary Look to Newtown Farmhouse
PostedbyAidan Curtin
on February 20, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Newtown, CT
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, bathroom, & sun room
Products Used:
The homeowner of this new construction home in Newtown, CT wanted windows that matched the contemporary look of this beautiful modern farmhouse. We installed black fiberglass double-hung and casement windows for this project. The new windows provide a contemporary look to this farmhouse and the homeowners absolutely love them!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.