Connecticut Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows for Connecticut Homes
Connecticut is home to a number of iconic New England architectural styles, including many Dutch Colonial, Cape Cod, and saltbox-style homes, but the Constitution State is also home to beautiful contemporary architecture and historic Victorian homes. And from the rolling hills in the North to the coastal towns in the South, you’re likely to see double-hung windows on many of these homes.
Double-hung windows have been one of the most popular window styles for years. This style of window consists of two sashes that slide vertically within the window frame allowing either the top or bottom sash to be open at a time or both partially open at once. Because of these operable sashes, this style of window is commonly known as a sash window. Made of wood, fiberglass, or vinyl, double-hung windows are easy to clean and operate and adored by homeowners of all kinds for their timeless style.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Wood Double-Hung Windows
Double-hung windows made from wood and featuring a single pane of glass became the dominant window style at the end of the 17th century. Today, there are more options available for wood windows, and homeowners still love the beauty, exceptional energy efficiency, and traditional feel offered by this style of window.
Vinyl Replacement Windows
Vinyl double-hung windows are a low-maintenance, affordable, and energy-efficient window replacement option. Easy-care vinyl frames are available in a wide range of colors and don’t require painting, staining, or refinishing. Pella’s vinyl window sashes are fully welded for strength and durability and have virtually invisible seams.
Double-Hung Window Sizes
Not only do double-hung windows provide a versatile, timeless look, they are also available in a wide range of standard sizes to suit your needs. You can get a wood double-hung window as small as 24 ?” by 14” or a 78” by 54” large vinyl double-hung window. Custom window sizes are also available to fit your exact specifications.
Black Double-Hung Windows
Across the country, more and more homeowners, including those in Connecticut, are finding themselves drawn to black window frames. Black has long stood for elegance, and while a crisp black finish provides the striking contrast commonly associated with contemporary style, this color is no longer reserved for any one particular style of home. A black finish is available on Pella wood, fiberglass, and vinyl double-hung windows.
Connecticut Climate Recommendations
Salty Air
In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain window integrity.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.
Hartford Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
