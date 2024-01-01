Connecticut is home to a number of iconic New England architectural styles, including many Dutch Colonial, Cape Cod, and saltbox-style homes, but the Constitution State is also home to beautiful contemporary architecture and historic Victorian homes. And from the rolling hills in the North to the coastal towns in the South, you’re likely to see double-hung windows on many of these homes.

Double-hung windows have been one of the most popular window styles for years. This style of window consists of two sashes that slide vertically within the window frame allowing either the top or bottom sash to be open at a time or both partially open at once. Because of these operable sashes, this style of window is commonly known as a sash window. Made of wood, fiberglass, or vinyl, double-hung windows are easy to clean and operate and adored by homeowners of all kinds for their timeless style.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows