Connecticut Front Doors

Front Doors add Style and Charm

From the bucolic hills of Northern Connecticut to the coastal towns in the south, the Constitution State is home to a range of home styles, including many in the Queen Anne, Colonial, and ranch styles. Whether a waterfront home in Southport or a Victorian home in the heart of Hartford, every home can benefit from a stylish and secure front door.  

Complement a historic home’s strong Colonial roots with a 6-panel entry door or amp up the contemporary look of a new build with a black front door. Pella offers a variety of styles, finishes, materials, and colors, so you can find the right door for your home.

Commonly known as: exterior front doors, entry door, entrance door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sidelights and Transoms

Colonial-style homes commonly have solid 4- or 6-panel doors. For this reason, transom windows are a popular choice, especially in center-hall Colonials, as the addition of a window above the door allows light to filter into the entryway. A window on one or both sides of a front door, a sidelight, is another popular choice for letting in light to Connecticut homes.

Wood-look Front Door

Wood-look front doors are common among Colonial-style homes and remain a popular choice for many homeowners. Get the look of a solid wood door for your Connecticut home with less maintenance by choosing one of Pella’s fiberglass entry doors in a warm wood-look finish.

Storm Doors

Protect your entrance door with a storm door. In a state like Connecticut, where temperatures vary by season and bring all different kinds of precipitation, a storm door acts as a barrier against the elements. Storm doors typically contain glass or screen panels that are interchangeable or retractable, allowing for increased ventilation during warm weather.

Victorian-Style Front Doors

There are a number of Queen-Anne style homes around Connecticut, from New Haven to New Hartford. This style of home is characterized by sculptural elements and ornamental details, and front doors were no exception. Victorian front doors frequently have ornate carvings and a single pane of glass in the upper portion of the door.

Connecticut Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Fiberglass Entry Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

