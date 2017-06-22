<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Double-Hung Windows Complement Traditional Living Room

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on June 22, 2017

new wood windows in white plains home

Project Scope

The homeowners of this White Plains, NY home needed to replace their old windows. We installed wood double-hung windows for this project. The homeowner chose red mahogany stain in the living room to match the existing casings. They also selected a traditional style grille pattern using Pella Integral Light Technology, which provides the most authentic look of true divided light. The new wood windows updated the aesthetic of the home and brightened up the living room area.

