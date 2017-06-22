Wood Double-Hung Windows Complement Traditional Living Room
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
White Plains, NY
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
The homeowners of this White Plains, NY home needed to replace their old windows. We installed wood double-hung windows for this project. The homeowner chose red mahogany stain in the living room to match the existing casings. They also selected a traditional style grille pattern using Pella Integral Light Technology, which provides the most authentic look of true divided light. The new wood windows updated the aesthetic of the home and brightened up the living room area.
