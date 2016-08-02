<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Window Replacement Rids Hartford Home of Draft

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Connecticut

on August 2, 2016

complete window replacement for hartford home with new wood double hung and casement windows

Project Scope

The windows in this Hartford home had become so drafty that the homeowners had closed up the sun room and upstairs bedrooms to save energy. We solved the home's draftiness by  installing wood double-hung and casement windows. The new windows updated the aesthetic of the home and eliminated the draft.

The homeowners initially only wanted to replace the windows in the office and the front bay windows, but they were so happy with the outcome that they decided to have all windows and a patio door replaced.

