Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Houston
Building a new home in the Houston area? Consider large windows and patio doors with multiple panels to bring an airy, bright, and open feel to your new home construction. Sleek, black windows and patio doors in fiberglass or wood are the most popular among families building new homes in some of the hottest Houston neighborhoods — The Heights, Bellaire, West University, Hedwig Village, and Memorial Drive Corridor.
Trust the team at Pella of Houston to help you capture the latest contemporary styles. No matter your preferred design aesthetic, the experts at Pella can walk you through other important considerations for the Texas heat, including materials and energy efficiency options. We can help you and your builder with advice on style, placement, direction, functionality, and more.
