Pella Windows & Doors of Houston
Contact Details
- Call (281) 807-4222
- 8781 West RoadSuite 100Houston, TX77064
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors is proud to serve the home improvement needs of the most populous city in the Lone Star State, providing area homeowners with high-quality windows, entry doors and patio doors that can create a lasting impression and boost their home’s curb appeal.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your home.
Pella has been part of the Houston community since 1989, when we first started providing area homeowners with professional service, quality products and tried and true installation methods. In recent years, we’ve completed more than 5,000 residential and commercial projects and supplied over 50,000 products to people within our service area. Our knowledge and experience inform every decision, allowing us to find the Pella product that best complements the style and design of your home.
Our team of Pella experts can you help find an energy-efficient window for your home, a modern or contemporary entry door or a sliding glass door to extend your living space to the outdoors.
Come meet our team of Pella professionals.
Our showroom is located in the West Road Business Park in North Houston, less than a quarter mile from Beltway 8. Our location provides convenient access from 290 or I45. Stop in and talk with a Pella expert about how we can help you with your next home improvement project!
Houston Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
40% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 12 Months2Claim Offer
Local Trending Products
- Houston Energy-Efficient Windows
Houston Energy-Efficient Windows
- Houston Front Doors
Houston Front Doors
- Houston Sliding Doors
Houston Sliding Doors