A Sophisticated New Look
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Kansas City
on July 11, 2016
Project Scope
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Wood Windows, Pella Architect Series
These customers had discerning taste, and the simple rectangle opening over their sink was not reflective of their style. Their goal was to make the view a work of art. The homeowner selected Pella® Architect Series Casements with Integrated Light Technology (ILT). The ILT feature allowed for the swooping details of the grilles in the arch window and the look of true divided light.
