For more than 30 years, Pella Windows & Doors of Kansas City has been serving customers throughout the metropolitan area, including Overland Park, Leawood, Lee’s Summit, Olathe and Liberty. Whether you are looking for wood, fiberglass or vinyl windows, we carry every line of high quality, energy-efficient Pella products. You can also choose from wood, fiberglass or steel entry doors for your home, or connect your indoor living space with your outdoor entertaining area with sliding glass or hinged French patio door.
Let our local team guide you through your window or door replacement project, from start-to-finish. Our team has the knowledge and experience needed to make your project a success, regardless of whether you’re undertaking a simple project or a complex renovation.
Kansas City Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
