An Updated Front Entry
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Kansas City
on July 11, 2016
This home still had the original wood entrance door from when the home was built in 1983, which had become extremely weathered. The homeowners were also in search of an updated look for their entryway. Since the home has a covered entrance, we were able to replace the old front door with a new premium wood entry door, giving their front entrance a much-needed facelift.
Project Gallery
