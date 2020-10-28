Stunning Black Front Door Transforms Lenexa Home

Your front door not only creates a welcoming entryway for guests, but it also sets the stylistic tone for your entire house. It's a place where your personality can shine through.

When a Lenexa, Kansas, homeowner decided it was time for a front entry door upgrade, they contacted our Pella professionals to help them choose the right style. With Pella's assistance, the customer decided to replace their traditional brown front entry door with an eye-catching black front entry door. The homeowner was stunned and delighted by the impact of this one change.

Our expansive four-light equal glass panel design created a bold statement while letting in more natural light, giving this home a modern makeover that enhanced its curb appeal.

Front door style options include colonial, traditional, craftsman, modern and more. Making a decision can be difficult. At Pella of Kansas City, we're ready to help homeowners find the perfect fit for their front door makeover. If you're ready for a refresh, contact our staff today.