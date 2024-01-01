Kansas City Casement Windows
Energy-Efficient Casement Windows Make a Statement
The Kansas City metropolitan area features a diverse range of home styles from historic Victorian era examples to the modern style found in the Urban North community. Kansas City is even home to its own memorable regional style — the Kansas City shirtwaist house — that features brick or masonry on the first floor and siding or stucco on the second floor, among other original traits.
Stroll through one of Kansas City’s numerous historic districts and you’ll likely find examples of Cape Cod, Craftsman, contemporary, modern, Colonial, Tudor and ranch style homes. No matter which style of home you have, casement windows can help add a contemporary edge.
Pella of Kansas City also supplies casement windows to surrounding Kansas and Missouri cities and suburbs, including Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Lenexa.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Vinyl Casement Windows
Casement windows open with the turn of a crank and can work in any room of your home, from living room to bathroom. Vinyl casement windows are not only practical, but they are one of the most energy-efficient options available. They are a great fit for homes throughout the Kansas City metro, including iconic Craftsman bungalow and ranch-style homes.
Fiberglass Casement Windows
The Kansas City metro experiences its fair share of inclement weather. Fiberglass casement windows are the most durable option available when security and strength are a top concern.
Black Casement Windows
Black casement windows remain a top choice for modern homes and for good reason. They provide a sophisticated and eye-catching upgrade that also delivers on energy efficiency. These windows are perfect for Kansas City area homeowners seeking a contemporary, stylish look.
Wood Casement Windows
Wood casement windows are timeless and also modern, making them a versatile option for most homes. Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows combine energy and sound performance with the beauty and customization options that make wood materials especially appealing.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Kansas City Climate Recommendations
Kansas City straddles the line between humid subtropical and humid continental climate zones. This means that the city experiences all four seasons including hot summers and cold winters. Spring and summer storms are a common occurrence and they are sometimes severe.
Diverse Climate
Be prepared for Kansas City’s cold winters and unpredictable seasonal weather with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, available for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand the elements that all four seasons can bring.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Energy Efficiency
Pella utilizes Advanced Low-E insulating glass with argon to keep your home insulated during chilly winters and warmer summers. An excellent choice for unpredictable weather.
Kansas City Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
