Creating A Luxury Front Door That Leaves An Impression

Are you looking to bring a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home's entry? This Leawood family envisioned just that- they were wanting to add a grand entrance to complement their impressive two-story home.

A gorgeous wood entry door replaced the original glass door, giving the house a bolder structure. The owners were happy with the final look and even stated that their neighbors were applauding the new appearance.

