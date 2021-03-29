<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Creating A Luxury Front Door That Leaves An Impression

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Kansas City

on March 29, 2021

page banner

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Leawood, KS

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entryway

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

Are you looking to bring a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home's entry? This Leawood family envisioned just that- they were wanting to add a grand entrance to complement their impressive two-story home.

A gorgeous wood entry door replaced the original glass door, giving the house a bolder structure. The owners were happy with the final look and even stated that their neighbors were applauding the new appearance.

If you're considering a remodel, schedule a free consultation or give us a call to talk with our Pella experts about the different entry door styles that can elevate your home's appeal to new levels of luxury.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now