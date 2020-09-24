Custom Arched Windows Add Style to Lenexa Living Room

A great window is only as good as the installer behind it, which is why this Lenexa, Kansas, homeowner trusted the professionals at Pella Windows & Doors of Kansas City for their full-service window replacement. The home's original picture windows were a '90s-era feature, but the owners envisioned a stylish upgrade. Their dream was to keep the graceful curves of the Victorian windows, while refreshing the overall design.

The newly installed custom-arched picture windows were exactly what the homeowner had in mind for the redesign. The wall-sized arches filled the living room with natural light, offering panoramic vistas of the backyard. From delicate curves to contemporary angles, Pella custom windows offer virtually endless design possibilities.

