Sliding Patio Door Installation Opens Up Olathe Dining Room

A local Kansas City couple wanted to transform their dining room by increasing its square footage and opening up space for their growing family. They met with our Pella professionals to discuss design plans and select a fixture for the new room. The couple chose a four-panel contemporary Lifestyle Series patio door to replace their dining room windows.

The Pella Lifestyle Series offers a combination of energy efficiency and noise control that met the homeowners' needs. With this selection, they were able to enjoy outdoor views and keep the space cool in the summer, while minimizing outside noise.

The sliding patio door was a functional and attractive complement to the couple's home remodel.