Built-to-Last Patio Doors for Kansas City Home
on August 30, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Kansas City, MO
Age of Structure:
N/A
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio door
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Kansas City home wanted to replace their old, drafty patio doors that were becoming difficult to close. At the top of their wish list was a patio door that would be remarkably durable in cold and damp conditions. After speaking with local Pella experts, the homeowner decided that the Pella Lifestyle Series patio doors with shades-between-the-glass were the best fit.
Great in so many ways, the Lifestyle Series patio doors have minimal care requirements compared to other doors. Backed by an unmatched Lifetime Warranty, they are the best combination of performance, security and durability -- the doors that will last easily for decades.
Ask your local Pella professionals about different styles, sizes and finishes for patio doors and we will help you choose the door that suits your needs, style and budget.
