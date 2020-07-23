EnduraClad Window Makeover

A local Lenexa homeowner invested in a worthwhile enhancement to their home by rejuvenating an outdated frame design and adding years of life to their residence. Our Pella experts helped make their vision come true, redesigning an original rounded frame and replacing it with a modern, angular shape.

All new windows were added, giving the exterior a fresh and attractive look, enhancing the home's curb appeal. To get the most of their upgrade, a durable EnduraClad® protective finish was added, defending against chalking and fading, giving them long-lasting results.