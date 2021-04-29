Enhance Your Home's Architectural Appearance

Hinged French patio doors can be a beautiful addition to your home. This style of doors have been a popular choice among homeowners mainly because they provide an appealing entry to a patio or garden, a favorite place to unwind these days.

You can choose from a wide variety of styles and designs to complement your home's interior and exterior decor. The solid wooden panels also add a layer of necessary safety to protect you and your loved ones.

If you're considering a French patio door, schedule a free assessment with our local Pella experts. We're ready to answer your questions and help you select the right style for your space.