Fiberglass Entry Door: Beautiful First Impression

Fiberglass entry doors are beautiful and inviting, and are known for their durability. This traditional door can convey so much about a homeowner's personal style while making a world of difference in the outward appearance of any home. For this project, a Lees Summit homeowner wanted to add a larger entry door that would give their home a stately appearance. We replaced the single entry door with fiberglass double doors, creating a focal point that anchored the home's entrance.

The outdated decorative cubed trim was also removed to make better use of the available space and give the homeowners the grand entrance they envisioned. “Since the front door is the first and last thing people will see when visiting our home,” says the homeowner. “We wanted to make sure it was reflective of our style while also being able to withstand the elements.”

If you're considering a new entry door, let us help you combine form and function to find the right product for your home. Connect with our Pella experts today and schedule your free consultation.