Fiberglass Replacement Improves Kansas City Entry

The popularity of fiberglass doors is growing as they offer exceptional durability at an affordable price. These doors are virtually maintenance-free and come in a variety of styles, making them a perfect fit for many Kansas City homes.

Remodeling Magazine reported that a replacement fiberglass entry door can increase a home's value by $3,549*. The homeowners of this Kansas City residence couldn't be happier with how their fiberglass entry doors turned out. Warm, secure, durable, and energy-efficient – the door completed the couple's exterior home makeover and brought outstanding beauty to their entrance.

Tell us about your project and let one of our local Pella professionals help you choose the entry door that will make a lasting impression. Request a free consultation today and schedule a time that fits your schedule.

*Source: