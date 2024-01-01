At Pella of Overland Park, our goal is to make window and door replacement as convenient as possible for you. We help you select your Pella® products and our experts will install them. Plus, we can also explain financing options you have to help you complete your project.

Several factors can affect the cost of your window or door replacement. First, determine the size of your project – will you be replacing one door or are you replacing all the windows in your home? Your estimate will also be affected by the style of windows or doors you choose and what kind of material they’re built from. Your project’s cost can also go up or down depending on your selections of features and options.

Outside of learning about your financing options and considered all the factors that will go into the cost of your project, you can make financing your project even simpler by taking advantage of any current special offers we have. Give us a call at 913-246-5101 or schedule a free, in-home consultation to learn more.