It's All About The Entry Door for This Kansas City Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Kansas City

on September 29, 2021

Before and after images of new front entry door on Kansas City home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Kansas City, MO

  • Age of Structure:

    N/A

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

Whether your house is large or small, a fiberglass entry door will always deliver a chic and luxurious result. Our fiberglass entry doors resemble a real wood look. This elegant and sophisticated fiberglass door with glass added to this Kansas City, MO, home is a perfect example of how the entry door can have a desired high-end effect. Let's work together to design something that will make a lasting impression. Our Pella local team will help you find ideas and inspiration for your entry door transformation.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

