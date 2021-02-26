It's Time For A New Look

This beautiful living room with a superb view of the lake was transformed with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. The remodeling project improved the flow of the home by eliminating unnecessary walls, while also allowing bright, natural light to enter the room during the day. Now, relaxing in the living room is a real treat that provides a sweeping view of the backyard.

At Pella, our team of professionals understands how important your home improvement projects are to you. Even a small makeover can have a huge impact on the style and function of a room. Let us help you every step of the way when you're ready to start your project by requesting a free consultation with our experts.