Picture Window Installation Maximizes Outdoor View

PostedbySteve Sanders

on June 16, 2020

White frame double casement window to black frame picture window, before and after comparison

Project Scope

We completed a modern window upgrade for an Olathe, Kansas customer. The new fixed casement window features a stylish black frame and provides clear views of the surrounding property. Low-maintenance exterior cladding ensures years of hassle-free enjoyment.

