Picture Window Installation Maximizes Outdoor View
PostedbySteve Sanders
on June 16, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Olathe, KS
Area of Structure Involved:
Window
Products Used:
We completed a modern window upgrade for an Olathe, Kansas customer. The new fixed casement window features a stylish black frame and provides clear views of the surrounding property. Low-maintenance exterior cladding ensures years of hassle-free enjoyment.
