White windows and doors with black accents are popular elements of Modern Farmhouse, one of the biggest design style choices in Kansas and Missouri communities. New contemporary styles like modern Scandinavian are emerging and gaining traction as well, pairing warm wood accents and light or natural stains with a light and bright interior. Both of these design styles include a heavy focus on natural light.

Whether you are trending toward a more modern and contemporary style or sticking with a clean traditional look, the team at Pella Windows & Doors of Kansas City can help you match window styles and materials to your desired home style. We often recommend fiberglass windows and doors in Kansas City because they are a great match for the local climate, offering unmatched durability and extremely low maintenance requirements.

In addition, the team of experts at Pella can recommend the right placement of windows and doors according to room use. This ensures you get the most functionality and natural light in every room of your new home.