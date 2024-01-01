Pella Windows & Doors of Lenexa
Pella Windows & Doors of Lenexa provides outstanding service and superior windows and doors to residents across Parkville, Shawnee, North Kansas City, Lansing and Riverside. Our expert Pella specialists will work with you to help find the perfect window or door for your home.
Located near U.S Route 50 on Strang Line Road, we’re close to the 403 and 435 bus stops and across the street from Lennox PartsPlus.
We’re the window and door experts.
Just 15 miles from Kansas City, Lenexa is a growing urban area with a lot to offer. In fact, Money Magazine named Lenexa one of the best places to live. The local experts of Pella Windows & Doors of Lenexa know the Kansas City climate and housing trends inside and out, so we’re always equipped to find the right window and door fit for your home.
Winters can get a bit chilly in Kansas, but that’s why Pella of Lenexa is here. Let us help you outfit your home with durable fiberglass windows that offer strength capable of withstanding even the most extreme temperatures. Or, if you prefer the natural beauty of wood, our wood windows come in a variety of options for virtually any home or budget
Find the right windows and doors for your project.
Pella Windows & Doors of Lenexa is proud to be members of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the American Architectural Manufacturers Association and the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
We can provide custom windows designed and built according to your unique needs. No matter what type of window or door project you might be undertaking, the Pella of Lenexa team of local experts is here to help you along the way.
Kansas City Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
