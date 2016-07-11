Modern Look on a Traditional Home

Like many homes in the neighborhood, this 1948 Prairie Village home had a traditional look with dormer windows on the upper level. The homeowners have a very contemporary design aesthetic, and wanted to do something to give their home a more modern look and feel. We installed black fiberglass windows and a French door, which gave the home a sleek look and complemented the collection of abstract art displayed throughout the home. Upon completion, the homeowners not only loved the look of the windows, but they also raved that the home felt much more tightly sealed, and was much quieter than before.