<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company - Pella Windows Kansas City

Meet the team behind Pella Windows and Doors of Kansas City

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy, but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Replacement Sales

Jeff DeRousse

Jeff DeRousse

Replacement Consultant

Read Bio
Scott Marlow

Scott Marlow

Senior Replacement Consultant

Read Bio

Customer Service

Steve Sanders

Customer Service Supervisor

Contact Us