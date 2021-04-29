Pella of Kansas City Supports Children's Mercy

Pella of Kansas City was honored to have been a part of the 17th annual Red Hot Night gala, benefiting the Children's Mercy Research Institute. The event was hosted by the Hands & Hearts for Children Auxiliary, a small group of civic-minded Kansas Citians whose sole mission is to support the hospital through public awareness, volunteerism and fundraising.

This year, the gala was presented virtually with sponsors and guests joining online to bid on dozens of auction items. Pella of Kansas City helped raise over $17,000 with our donation of replacement windows and doors. As a company that has been proudly serving Kansas City for more than 30 years, we value the opportunity to support local organizations. To learn more about how you can donate to Children’s Mercy, or to watch a recording of the event, visit redhotnight.org.