Pella of Kansas City Supports Children's Mercy
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Kansas City
on April 29, 2021
Pella of Kansas City was honored to have been a part of the 17th annual Red Hot Night gala, benefiting the Children's Mercy Research Institute. The event was hosted by the Hands & Hearts for Children Auxiliary, a small group of civic-minded Kansas Citians whose sole mission is to support the hospital through public awareness, volunteerism and fundraising.
This year, the gala was presented virtually with sponsors and guests joining online to bid on dozens of auction items. Pella of Kansas City helped raise over $17,000 with our donation of replacement windows and doors. As a company that has been proudly serving Kansas City for more than 30 years, we value the opportunity to support local organizations. To learn more about how you can donate to Children’s Mercy, or to watch a recording of the event, visit redhotnight.org.
We’d also like to extend special thanks to Willie Lanier Jr. for inviting us to take part in this event, as well as the Honorary Co-Chairs Tom & Chanie Mitchell of McCownGordon Construction and Greg & Susan Sweat of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas City for presenting this year’s gala. Thank you for supporting Red Hot Night and helping create a world of well-being for all children.
