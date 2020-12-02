Picture Windows For a Picture Perfect View

This Olathe homeowner was unsure what style of windows would look best in their home. The windows had to be energy-efficient and exceptionally secure. Keep the cold out and the warmth in, regardless of the season. But most importantly, give them peace of mind when their kids and pets were playing outside.

Our Kansas City Pella Window & Door experts had the ultimate solution — a picture window. They are by far one of the most popular styles for a kitchen or dining room due to their seamless design. The installation project turned out beautifully, and the new window made the room feel more open, while complementing the existing structure. This season, the homeowner will be enjoying the Holidays and their new windows.

Are you dreaming of new windows but need help with decision making? Pella is now offering in-home consultations to help you make the windows you want in your home a reality.