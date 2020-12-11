Replacing a Wall with Glass Sliding Patio Doors

A family in Liberty, Missouri thought their basement improvement project would be quite an undertaking, but our Kansas City Pella professionals skillfully and swiftly handled the entire replacement process. What used to be an outdated dark basement is now a room flooded with natural light and views of their tranquil garden.

“We didn't realize how much of the view we were missing prior to the renovation!” said the homeowner. “These patio doors changed the atmosphere of our basement and provided the easy indoor-outdoor access we've been wanting for so long.”

Like this homeowner, you might be looking to upgrade the views from inside your home or considering patio doors and windows to replace an existing wall. No matter how ambitious your makeover vision is, Pella will be with you from start to finish.