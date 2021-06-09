Striking, Sophisticated & Luxurious Entrance for Overland Park Home

The owners of this stunning Overland Park home were looking to dramatically enhance the aesthetic appeal of their homes exterior to match the interior.

“Our spacious foyer deserved an entry door that complemented the interior and matched the lavish ambiance” said the homeowner.

To achieve this goal, the original entry door was replaced with a wooden front door that had beautiful wrought iron decorative elements and eye-catching glass panels. The new door elevated the entrance, providing an elegant preview of the grand interior.

If you're considering a remodel, our team of experts can help you along the design journey. Schedule a free consultation or call us to talk with a Pella professional today.





