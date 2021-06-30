Stunning Specialty Windows Create a Living Room with a View

Stunning specialty windows surrounding a glass door were installed in this traditional home in Kansas City. The home overlooks a serene backyard with lush trees and a lake that the homeowners wanted to have visible from their family room. The glass windows that were installed enhanced the home's appearance, creating a space where the scenic view could be enjoyed year-round.

This project is a perfect example of how to blend the outdoors with the indoors, completely transforming the look of the room and letting in the natural sunlight. Many homeowners choose to install large glass windows in their family rooms or great rooms. Whether you want to enjoy an outdoor view or provide peace of mind when kids and pets are playing out back, the windows can add immense value to a home.

