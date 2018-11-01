<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Living Room Window Replacement in Dutchess County

PostedbyAidan Curtin

on November 1, 2018

hartford home gets new wood awning windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dutchess County, NY

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this Dutchess County, NY home needed to replace their old windows. We installed wood awning windows for this project. The new windows allow for ease when operating and allow natural light to enter the home.

