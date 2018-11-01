Living Room Window Replacement in Dutchess County
PostedbyAidan Curtin
on November 1, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dutchess County, NY
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Dutchess County, NY home needed to replace their old windows. We installed wood awning windows for this project. The new windows allow for ease when operating and allow natural light to enter the home.
