Replacement Windows and Doors in Queens, NY

Pella Windows & Doors of Long Island serves the borough of Queens, NY offering high-quality replacement and new construction windows, entry doors, and patio doors for both residential and commercial installations. Pella windows offer superior quality and durability in a variety of customizable styles, window sizes, materials and colors.

The weather in Queens is diverse with a climate that includes four distinct seasons and some fluctuating temperatures. Queens residents need to be prepared for bitterly cold winters with snow or ice as well as hot and humid summers. Energy efficient windows from Pella are built to withstand temperature extremes and additional options like glazing or extra glass panes can help keep your home protected from the weather as well as help with soundproofing.

Popular window styles in Queens include bay windows, awning windows, casement, and transom windows. Vinyl remains a popular material along with fiberglass and aluminum-clad wood.

Whether you need replacement windows for a home improvement or remodeling project or seeking storefront windows for a commercial application, our team is here to help. Make the short drive from Queens to our showroom in Hicksville or schedule an in-home consultation to have our experts come to you.